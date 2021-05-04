Opening Day Sea Dogs Game Notes
May 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
IT'S BEEN HOW LONG?: The Portland Sea Dogs are back in action after 610 days have passed since the final out was recorded in 2019.
WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN: After an initial delay, the entire Minor League Baseball season was cancelled due to COVID-19. What used to be known as the Eastern League was then renamed The Northeast League. The Sea Dogs are now in the Northeast Division of the Northeast Leauge.
NEW FACES: 21 Sea Dogs will be making their Hadlock Field debut including tonight's starting pitcher, Andrew Politi. The Somerset Patriots are also new around town as they are the new Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees in the Northeast League. The Sea Dogs will face the Patriots for the first time June 22nd at Hadlock Field.
FAMILIAR FACES: Eight Sea Dogs will be familiar faces to fans as they make their return to Portland; Kutter Crawford, Durbin Feltman, Matt Kent, Dominic LoBrutto, Denyi Reyes and Zach Schellenger.
TOP DOGS: Four of Baseball America's Top-30 Prospects are on Portland's roster. This includes overall #1 prospect Triston Casas who spent 2019 with Greenville and Salem. The remaining prospects include right-handed pitcher Thaddeus Ward (#10), outfielder Jeisson Rosario (#20) and right-handed pitcher Andrew Politi (#27).
AGAINST THE OPPONENT: The Fisher Cats boast six top prospects on Opening Day with the Sea Dogs set to face Woods-Richardson on Wednesday; INF/OF Austin Martin (No. 2, MLB No. 18), SS/3B Jordan Groshans (No. 3, MLB No. 38), RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (No. 4, MLB No. 77), C Gabriel Moreno (No. 7), INF/OF Otto Lopez (No. 11), OF Chavez Young (No. 29)
