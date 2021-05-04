Sea Dogs Return Spoiled by 11-2 Loss to Fisher Cats

Portland, Maine - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-0) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (1-0) 11-2 Tuesday night at Hadlock Field as Minor League Baseball returned to action after a 610-day absence.

Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue (1-0) earned the win tossing five shutout innings and holding the Sea Dogs to four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno paced the Fisher Cats offense reaching base four times with a 3-for-5 performance with a walk, two RBI's and he scored twice.

Right-fielder Chavez Young added three RBI's for the Fisher Cats offense. Designated Hitter Brock Lundquist hit the game's lone home run, a solo shot in the fifth of Sea Dogs reliver Zach Schellenger.

Andrew Politi (0-1) suffered the loss for the Sea Dogs yielding four runs on seven hits in four innings of work.

Jeisson Rosario and Triston Casas each collected two hits and an RBI for the Sea Dogs. Casas, the Red Sox top prospect, picked-up his first Double-A hit in the fourth inning and had an RBI single in the eighth.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats continue the series Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. Righty Frank German (0-0) will take the mound for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is at 6:00 PM. New Hampshire will counter with righty Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

