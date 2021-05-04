Akron RubberDucks, Union Home Mortgage Team up for 2021 Home Games

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to announce Union Home Mortgage as a partner for RubberDucks home games this season at Canal Park. Union Home Mortgage and the Akron RubberDucks are thrilled to usher in the return of Minor League Baseball to Akron together after a 20-month absence.

Union Home Mortgage will serve as title sponsor for the Akron RubberDucks home opener, May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fan Appreciation Night festivities on opening day will include:

Exclusive prizes and memorabilia

A "May the Quack Be With You" T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance

A 2021 RubberDucks magnet schedule postgame giveaway

Postgame fireworks with a "May the Fourth" theme

"We are so thrilled to forge this great partnership with Union Home Mortgage as we welcome RubberDucks fans back home to Canal Park," said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "Union Home Mortgage is a tremendous organization who truly understands what our community in Northeast Ohio is all about. We strive to make Canal Park feel like home to each and every member of our community, and we are so glad to have Union Home Mortgage on board to continue making that vision a reality."

Since its founding in 1970, Union Home Mortgage has focused on making home ownership accessible for all. Getting their start in Strongsville, Ohio, Union Home Mortgage has continued to develop a national reach, serving customers through more than 150 branches. While gaining notoriety nationwide as a top workplace for several years, the company has maintained its commitment to Northeast Ohio by bringing its partners from all across the country to the area for its annual company-wide celebration.

"We're big fans of the Rubber City and are excited to be part of the action down at Canal Park," said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Union Home Mortgage calls its employees 'Partners' to signify the importance of teamwork in everything we do, and while our Partners prefer pens and PCs to baseball bats, both organizations are focused on hitting home runs and making Ravings Fans out of our customers. Let's play ball."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season, powered by FirstEnergy, opens at home May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

