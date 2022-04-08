SeaWolves Shut out Ducks in Season Opener

The Erie SeaWolves opened the 2022 season on Friday night at UPMC Park by shutting out the Akron RubberDucks 2-0.

Erie jumped ahead against Guardians number eight prospect Logan Allen in the bottom of the second inning. After retiring the first four hitters of the game, Allen surrendered a one-out double to Daniel Cabrera, giving the 'Wolves their first runner in scoring position. Quincy Nieporte doubled to the gap in left-center, plating Cabrera for a 1-0 lead.

Tigers number 17 prospect Reese Olson was on point from the outset. The Erie righty retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced, surrendering only a single to Jose Tena in the first and walk to Brayan Rocchio in the fourth. He struck out seven, one shy of his Double-A high which he set in his final start of 2021, in a no-decision effort.

The SeaWolves went ahead 2-0 in the fifth when Dane Myers homered to center to cap the scoring for the night.

Olson, Chance Kirby, J.T. Perez and Yaya Chentouf combined to shut out the Ducks surrendering only two hits with two walks while striking out 13.

Kirby (1-0) earned the win hurling three shutout frames, allowing one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

Chentouf earned his first save by striking out the side in the ninth.

Allen (0-1) took the loss for Akron allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Erie and Akron meet in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park. Righty Garrett Hill takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his season debut.

