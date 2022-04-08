April 8, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HELLO, OLD FRIENDS - The Portland Sea Dogs have 16 former players returning to the roster this season. Pitchers Brayan Bello, Frank German, Jay Groome, Joan Martinez, Chris Murphy, Andrew Politi, Victor Santos, and Jake Thompson, catchers Kole Cottam and Oscar Rangel and infielders Cameron Cannon, Hudson Potts, Tyreque Reed and Nick Sogard. As well as outfielders Pedro Castellanos and Wil Dalton.

WELCOME TO MAINE - Despite 16 returning Sea Dogs, there are many new faces in Maine. Newly acquired infielder David Hamilton will make his Red Sox organizational debut with Portland. Hamilton was acquired by the Red Sox from Milwaukee with Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Binelas for Hunter Renfroe in 2021. He impressed on the basepaths in 2021, having the fifth-most stolen bases and third- most triples in all levels of Minor League Baseball. In the outfield, 2021 Sea Dogs Pedro Castellanos and Wil Dalton return while Tyler Dearden and Isranel Wilson will make their debuts. Dearden was named MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2021 after leading Greenville in home runs (24). Signed as a free agent in 2022, Wilson spent 2021 with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA - Los Angeles Angels) and was also named a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. He hit .247 with eight doubles and 21 home runs.

LET'S TALK PROSPECTS - Red Sox No. 5 prospect and top pitching prospect RHP Brayan Bello was promoted to Portland in 2021 after going 5-0 with a 2.27 ERA with the Greenville Drive. Bello made 15 starts with the Sea Dogs and finished his time in Portland with a 2-3 record and 4.66 ERA while recording 87 strikeouts in his 63.2 innings. LHP Brandon Walter finished the season 5-4 with a 2.92 ERA starting 14 games and appearing in 25. Walter is the No. 9 prospect in the Red Sox system and was drafted in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware.LHP Chris Murphy was named Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the week twice in 2021 with the Sea Dogs. The No. 11 prospect was promoted to Portland on July 31st and made six starts for the Sea Dogs. He held opposing hitters to a .242 batting average and struck out 47 batters in 33.0 innings. LHP Jay Groome was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and appeared in three games for the Sea Dogs in 2021. The No. 12 prospect finished his Double-A debut season strong with a 2-0 record and 2.30 ERA. He fanned 26 hitters in 15.2 innings while walking just four batters. Infielder Christian Koss is ranked as the No. 27 prospect after his 2021 campaign with Greenville. Through 104 games, he hit .271 with 18 doubles, seven triples and 15 home runs while driving in 55 runs. Koss was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies for Yoan Aybar on December 3, 2020.

IT'S BEEN HOW MANY DAYS? - 1,073 days have passed since the last game in April was played at Hadlock Field. On April 24, 2019 the Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 3-0 in a game that was clocked at two hours and 35 minutes.

EASTERN LEAGUE, ROUND TWO - Despite a quick detour as the Double-A Northeast League in 2021, the Portland Sea Dogs are once again members of the Eastern League after Major League Baseball decided to return the historic league names during the offseason.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will take the mound for the Sea Dogs while the Fisher Cats will send RHP Elvis Luciano to the bump. Murphy was promoted to Portland on July 31, 2021 and made six starts for the Sea Dogs. He held opposing hitters to a .242 batting average and struck out 47 batters in 33.0 innings. Luciano has Major League experience and was also with New Hampshire in 2021. He made 12 starts with the Fisher Cats tossing 37.0 innings allowing 13 earned runs on 35 hits while walking 18 and striking out 34. In 2019 with Toronto, he appeared in 25 games with a 5.35 ERA.

