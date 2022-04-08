Toglia Homers in Front of Sellout But Yard Goats Drop Opener vs Ponies

Hartford, Conn - Rockies prospect Michael Toglia cranked a two-run homer into the second deck in right field but the Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-2 in the 2022 season opener at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,542 in Hartford. Binghamton scored six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Francisco Alvarez.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Brett Baty in the first inning off Hartford starter Mitch Kilkenny. The Yard Goats stranded a pair of doubles in the first two innings.

The Rumble Ponies scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Hayden Senger tripled, Jeremy Vazquez singled and Francisco Alvarez cranked a three-run homer in the frame. Ronny Mauricio capped the rally with an RBI single.

The Yard Goats scored two runs in the eighth inning as Michael Toglia smashed a two-run home run.

The Yard Goats and Rumple Ponies play the second game of a three game series on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM. LHP Nick Bush will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Marcel Renteria will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1410 WPOP.

WP-Yeizo Campos (1-0)

LP-Mitch Kilkenny (0-1)

T-2:59

A-6,542

