Alvarez, 6-Run Fourth Propel Ponies to Season-Opening Win over Yard Goats

April 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Francisco Alvarez finished 3-5 with a 3-run homer, two doubles and 3 RBI in his Double-A debut as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-0) opened the season with an 8-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (0-1) Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Alvarez's monstrous three-run homer to left-centerfield as part of a six-run fourth inning broke the game open making it 6-0 Binghamton. Brett Baty got the Ponies on the board with an opposite-field leadoff homer off of RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (0-1) in the first inning and finished 2-5 with two runs scored. Ronny Mauricio also had a multi-hit game, including an RBI single to cap off the fourth inning and make it 8-0 Ponies.

Hayden Senger and Antoine Duplantis each had RBI triples and Jeremy Vasquez finished 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI as part of a 13-hit night for the Ponies.

RHP Jose Butto allowed just three hits over four scoreless frames with no walks and eight strikeouts. RHP Yeizo Campos earned the win (1-0) pitching two scoreless innings in relief. Bryce Montes De Oca pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the victory.

Hartford's only scoring came on a two-run homer from Michael Toglia in the eighth.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:50. Saturday's game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Alvarez, Baty, and Mauricio were a combined 7-15 with 5 RBI, 2 home runs, and 3 doubles...Matt Winaker reached base three times via a single, hit by pitch, and walk.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.