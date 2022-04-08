Reading Falls in Opener to Somerset

The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Somerset Patriots, 6-2, on Opening Night at America's Classic Ballpark. The R-Phils recorded one hit off the bat of Vito Friscia with a double to left. Erik Miller and McKinley Moore highlighted a strong bullpen. The organization reported 5,986 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Reading's first run came when Somerset walked the bases loaded. Kevin Vicuna had an RBI groundout to score Josh Ockimey. Ockimey walked three times throughout the night.

Friscia led off the fourth with a with a deep double and scored on a groundball to short from Jonathan Guzman.

Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe went 2-4 with an RBI. Josh Breaux hit a two run shot to left to boost the Patriots lead.

James McArthur (L, 0-1) got the start, giving up six hits and three earned runs. He struck out six in three and a third innings. Braden Zarbnisky followed first out of the 'pen allowing a home run to Breaux. Miller shined with two innings of work striking out five. Moore threw a 1-2-3 frame. Julian Garcia closed it out with one inning.

