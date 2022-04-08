Harrisburg Senators Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

HARRISBURG, PA - The Washington Nationals today announced the Opening Day Roster for their double-A affiliate Harrisburg Senators. Dawning their 35th season in the state capitol, the Sens are led by returning manager Tripp Keister, his second year as the Sens skipper.

Fifteen players who were with the Senators in 2021 return to Harrisburg including pitchers: Gerardo Carrillo, Matt Cronin, Steven Fuentes, Andrew Lee, Francys Peguero, Reid Schaller and Alex Troop. Position players include catchers Allan Berrios and Brady Lindsly, infielders Jake Alu, Jackson Cluff, Jecksson Flores, KJ Harrison and Gilbert Lara and outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith.

The 2022 Harrisburg roster features six of the organization's top-40 prospects per Baseball America. The highest ranked player in the top-40 is RHP Cole Henry (#6) followed by Carrillo (#8), Cronin (#14), Cluff (#15), LHP Evan Lee (#21), and RHP Richard Guasch (#32). According to MLB.com the Senators have 5 top-30 prospects including Henry (#3), Carrillo (#7), Cronin (#13), Evan Lee (#18), and Cluff (#22)

Senators Opening Day Roster listed below:

PITCHERS - 15: Matt Brill, Gerardo Carrillo, Dakody Clemmer, Matt Cronin, Steven Fuentes, Brian Gonzalez, Richard Guasch, Alberto Guerrero, Cole Henry, Ronald Herrera, Andrew Lee, Evan Lee, Ramon Santos, Reid Schaller, and Alex Troop

CATCHERS - 2: Taylor Gushue and Brady Lindsly

INFIELDERS - 6: Jake Alu, Jackson Cluff, Jack Dunn, Jecksson Flores, Wilson Garcia, KJ Harrison, and Gilbert Lara

OUTFIELDERS - 4: Justin Connell, Mitch Longo, Rudy Martin, and Jacob Rhinesmith

Francys Peguero, Allan Berrios and Dondrei Hubbard start the season on the Development List.

