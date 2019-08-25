SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park on Monday for the Final Homestand of 2019

August 25, 2019
Erie SeaWolves News Release





MONDAY, AUGUST 26 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

FINAL Buck Night of 2019: It's the final Buck Night of 2019 as fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi fountain drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for $1 each presented by Budweiser and Rocket 105.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión | Erie Piñatas: Join us for the final Copa de la Diversión day at UPMC Park. Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will be transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

Kids Eat Free: The first 250 kids, ages 12 and under, receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog, Utz chips and Pepsi fountain drink thanks to 94.7 BOB FM.

Two-Buck Tuesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden through the sixth inning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Margaritaville Night: Join us as we change latitudes and attitudes in transforming UPMC Park into a tropical paradise on Margaritaville Night.

AAA Member Wednesday: AAA members can present their card to save $2 off any regularly priced ticket to this game.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy the final spectacular Zambelli fireworks show of the season thanks to UPMC Health Plan.

Fans can purchase a light-up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Fan Appreciation Night: The SeaWolves say 'Thank You' to our loyal fan base with prize giveaways throughout the game.

Throwback Thursday: Each Thursday is a Throwback Thursday with special jerseys that merge the look of the team's 1995 and 2019 jerseys. The SeaWolves will offer a surprise merchandise or concessions special at 1995 prices at each Throwback Thursday game.

Yuengling Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 Yuengling drafts exclusively at the Smith's Sausage Shack until the end of the sixth inning.

2020 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Upon exit, fans will receive a 2020 SeaWolves schedule magnet thanks to the Crime Victim Center of Erie County.

