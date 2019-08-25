Long Ball Dooms Fisher Cats in Final Sunday Home Game of 2019

August 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) settled for a 2-2 series split with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) after a 5-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.

Joey Murray (L, 2-3) held Binghamton scoreless in five of his six innings, but the Rumble Ponies scored four runs in the third to put the game away early.

Two batters after Quinn Brodey started the scoring with an RBI double, All-Star catcher Pat Mazeika launched a three-run homer over the right field fence to give Binghamton a 4-0 lead.

Murray finished after six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Brodey added a solo shot in the seventh to extend the advantage to 5-0. It was the only hit Corey Copping allowed in two relief innings. Dany Jimenez extended his scoreless streak to 12.1 frames after striking out the side in the ninth.

New Hampshire was held to just four hits in 7.1 innings against starter Zach Lee (W, 4-1), but scored in the eighth inning on an RBI infield single from Vinny Capra.

Due to the loss and a win by the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), the Fisher Cats are now 8.5 games out of first place with eight games to play, eliminating them from playoff contention.

The final home series of the season starts on Monday, with the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) coming to Delta Dental Stadium for four games. For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.