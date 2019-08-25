Sea Dogs Game Notes August 25th vs. Trenton

August 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (7-11, 4.09)

Trenton: RHP Rony Garcia (3-11, 4.63)

NEWS AND NOTES

HOMESTAND FINALE: The Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) close out a four-game series on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with last night's win and improved to 16-17 at home this half...The 'Dogs start their final trip on Monday night, taking on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) in a five-game series over four days - Tuesday's game is a doubleheader starting at 5:35 PM.

IT ONLY TOOK ONE: RF Dylan Hardy reached on a first baseman's error in the second inning to plate LF Luke Tendler, and the Sea Dogs held on for a 1-0 win on Saturday night...RHP Konner Wade (W, 5-4) worked seven innings on four hits, one walk, and three strikeouts to earn the win...RHP Eduard Bazardo worked the eighth for a hold and LHP Dedgar Jimenez pitched the ninth for his eighth save of the season...RHP Shawn Semple (0-3) worked five innings and took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2019

Sea Dogs Game Notes August 25th vs. Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.