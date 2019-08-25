Comeback Try Falls Short for Curve on Sunday

BOWIE, Md. - The Altoona Curve rallied for three runs in the eighth inning but four early runs by the Bowie Baysox stuck for a 4-3 victory on Sunday at Prince George's Stadium.

Trailing 4-0 after seventh, the Curve (65-67, 29-35) received back-to-back single from Arden Pabst and Adrian Valerio to end the day for Baysox (73-59, 43-21) starter Tyler Herb (Win, 4-2).

Lefty Luis Gonzalez emerged from Bowie's bullpen and recorded the first two outs of the inning with strikeouts. Jared Oliva delivered a two-out single to score Pabst before Oneil Cruz worked a walk to load the bases for Logan Hill, who brought home two on his third single of the game and made it a one-run game.

Right-hander Cristian Alvarado (Save, 11) was called on for the Baysox in the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 inning for the second night in a row.

Herb worked around early trouble in the first before he settled in and departed without any runs allowed. Brett Pope walked and Bralin Jackson singled before Herb recorded two fly outs. Logan Hill singled to left, but Mullins threw a bullet to home plate to cut down Pope trying to score. Herb went on to retire the next 12 straight from the second through the fifth.

Bowie got on the board in the first against Altoona starter Beau Sulser (Loss, 8-2) when Ryan McKenna doubled, advanced to third on a fly out and scampered home on a wild pitch. They added a second score during their next turn at bat with three straight hits against Sulser capped off by an RBI double from T.J. Nichting. Sulser walked Cedric Mullins to load the bases with one out but worked out of the jam.

Sulser lasted three innings and walked a career-high four batters with two runs allowed on four hits.

Jesus Liranzo came out of the Altoona bullpen in the fourth and recorded a quick out before a walk to Mullins. Ryan McKenna doubled in Mullins, who swiped second base, and later scored on an RBI single from Anderson Feliz to push Bowie's lead out to 4-0. Liranzo bounced back with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, holding Bowie to two runs over two innings.

Joel Cesar pitched a shutout sixth inning before Yeudy Garcia closed out two scoreless frames for Altoona.

With the win for Bowie and a loss for Erie at Harrisburg on Sunday, the Western Division standings are tied between Bowie and Erie with eight games to play.

The Curve return home on Monday to open a four-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. Left-hander Domingo Robles (3-6, 4.55) will start for the Curve opposite Akron right-hander Eli Morgan (6-3, 3.66).

