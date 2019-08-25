Rumble Ponies Game Notes #131: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-39, 62-68) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-35, 60-71) - 1:35PM

August 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(27-39, 62-68), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(29-35, 60-71), 5th Eastern Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Sunday - 1:35 PM

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium - Manchester, NH

RHP Zach Lee (3-1, 2.73 ERA) vs. RHP Joey Murray (2-2, 3.23 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play their final road game of the year as they conclude a four-game set against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies snapped a three-game skid and defeated the Fisher Cats 4-2 Saturday. Austin Bossart belted a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Andres Gimenez gave the Ponies' the early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. The Cats tied the game after an Andres Sotillo RBI single and a Brock Lundquist RBI groundout in the second. Ryder Ryan earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. Joey Pulido suffered the loss as he was tagged with one run in 2.2 innings. Adonis Uceta earned his sixth save with a scoreless ninth.

BOSSART'S BIG HIT: With his go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning Saturday night, Austin Bossart now has three RBI in his last two games. They were his first RBI as a member of the Rumble Ponies. The catcher has 31 RBI on the season.

GIMENEZ HOMERS: Andres Gimenez's two-run home run in the first inning Saturday was his second of the week and eighth of the season. They were his first two homers of the month. Over the last eight games, he is 10-29 (.345) with four RBI, three runs scored, three multi-hit games and those two homers.

RYAN'S SCORELESS OUTING: Ryder Ryan matched the longest outing of his career as a reliever by throwing 2.2 scoreless innings Saturday. He allowed just one hit and struck out four. Over his last eight appearances, Ryan has allowed just one run and has struck out 14 over 17.2 innings of work.

PONIES PLAY FINAL ROAD GAME: Today is the final road game of 2019 for the Rumble Ponies. Binghamton is 41-30 away from home, the best mark in the Eastern League.

BINGHAMTON EYES SERIES SPLIT: The Rumble Ponies are looking to split the four-game series with the Fisher Cats. The Ponies have dropped their last seven series. Their last series win came July 25-28, when they won three of four vs. Bowie.

ALONSO TIES METS HOME RUN RECORD: Former Rumble Pony Pete Alonso smacked his 41st home run of the season with a three-run blast Saturday in the New York Mets' 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The rookie has moved into a tie for the Mets franchise record for most homers in a season with Carlos Beltran (2006) and Todd Hundley (1996).

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies begin their final homestand of the season when they open up a five-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs Monday at 6:35 PM at NYSEG Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.