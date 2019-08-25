'Dogs Fall Short on Sunday, 5-4 to Trenton

Portland, Maine - Rony Garcia went five scoreless innings and the Trenton Thunder (34-31) held on for a 5-4 win over the Sea Dogs (29-34) in the series finale in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Trenton won the series 3-1 and took the season series 14-6.

Trenton sent 10 men to the plate and scored four times in the top of the fourth off of Denyi Reyes. Kellin Delgan singled to score Hoy Jun Park and put up the game's first run. Later in the inning, Trenton scored three more times with two outs on RBI singles by Rashad Crawford and Ben Ruta and when Kyle Holder was hit by a pitch.

Portland rallied in the bottom of the sixth, sending nine to the plate and scoring three runs. The 'Dogs loaded the bases with nobody out when Brett Netzer was hit by a pitch from Will Carter to put Portland on the board at 4-1. Later in the inning, Tommy Joseph scored on a wild pitch. Finally, Austin Rei worked a bases-loaded walk from Greg Weissert to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Trenton starter Rony Garcia (W, 4-11) worked five scoreless innings on just one hit and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts while walking two.

Reyes (L, 7-12) allowed four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings while walking one and fanning two.

The Thunder added a much-needed insurance run in the seventh when Ben Ruta led off with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on a wild pitch by Adam Lau.

Carter allowed three runs in a third of an inning of relief for Trenton. Greg Weissert worked 1.2 scoreless and hitless while fanning two. Brooks Kriske pitched a scoreless eighth and Daniel Alvarez (S, 19) allowed a solo homer to Marcus Wilson in the ninth but closed out the game with a strikeout of Joey Curletta to finish the ballgame. Thunder pitchers combined to strike out 14 Sea Dogs.

In the loss, the Sea Dogs set a new franchise high in strikeouts (previous: 1,200 in 2018) and now stand at 1,209 for the season.

The Sea Dogs start their final road series on Monday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Bryan Mata (2-6, 6.20) is on the mound for Portland. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:20 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

