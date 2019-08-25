Ponies Finish out Road Schedule with Win over Cats

Manchester, NH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-39,63-68) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-1 on Sunday afternoon to split the 4-game series at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. It was the final road game of the regular season for the Ponies, who finished an Eastern League best 42-30 away from home.

Quinn Brodey finished with two hits, a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI. RHP Zach Lee (4-1) allowed just four hits and one run over a season-high seven and a third innings getting the win. Lee did not issue any walks and struck out eight.

Binghamton was propelled by a four-run third. Jacob Zanon led off the frame with a leadoff double. After Edgardo Fermin was hit by a pitch, Brodey drove in his first run with an RBI double to right to put the Ponies on top. Two batters later, Patrick Mazeika blasted a three-run homer to right to make it 4-0. It's Mazeika's sixteenth homer of the year and the catcher now has 67 RBI.

Brodey would tack on another run for the Ponies in the eighth with a mammoth solo shot over the right-field wall to make it 5-0 Ponies. It's Brodey's fifth home run of the season, with all five coming on the road.

Joe Zanghi pitched one and two thirds innings to close out the game. Joey Murray (2-3) took the loss for New Hampshire (29-36, 60-72) as he allowed four runs and six hits over six innings suffering the loss.

The Rumble Ponies return home to finish the season on a nine-game homestand starting Monday night against the Portland Sea Dogs. First pitch Monday is at 6:35PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame show begins at 6:20PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Andres Gimenez finished with two hits...Binghamton finishes the final road trip of the season through Bowie and New Hampshire 3-4...With a split of the four-game series in Manchester, the Ponies avoid dropping an eighth straight series.

