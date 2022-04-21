SeaWolves and Squirrels Split Thursday's Doubleheader

April 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







GAME ONE

The SeaWolves notched their second walk-off win of the season, taking down the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-2 in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

Erie took the lead in the second against Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg when Quincy Nieporte connected on an opposite-field solo home run for a 1-0 lead. The home run for Nieporte was his third.

Richmond tied the game in the top of the fourth against Erie starter Garrett Hill when Brett Auerbach led off with a solo home run to left.

Hill worked five solid innings and took his third straight no-decision to start the season. He allowed one run on two hits with two walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts. It was the second double-digit strikeout game of Hill's career and his first since he struck out a career-high 11 in 2018.

The SeaWolves regained the lead in the sixth when Dillon Dingler clubbed his second home run of the season for a 2-1 lead.

The lead was short lived as the Squirrels tied the game in the top of the seventh against Gerson Moreno. Mike Gigliotti singled with one out and scored on a two-out Will Wilson double.

In the last of the seventh, Nieporte led off with a walk against reliever Frank Rubio. Eric De La Rosa singled to right moving Nieporte to third. The Squirrels intentionally walked Kerry Carpenter, loading the bases for Luis Carpio. The Squirrels opted to play with five infielders and Carpio laced a single to left, scoring pinch runner Jose King to win the game.

Moreno (1-0) earned the win allowing a run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in one inning.

Rubio (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on two hits with a walk. He did not retire a batter in the seventh.

GAME TWO

The Flying Squirrels thwarted the SeaWolves bid for their first three-game winning streak of the season as they plated five late runs to take the second game of the doubleheader 8-3.

Erie jumped ahead in the first against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng. Andre Lipcius and Quincy Nieporte each walked with two outs to keep the inning alive for Daniel Cabrera. Cabrera snapped a four-game hitless streak with an RBI single to left, scoring Lipcius for a 1-0 lead. Eric De La Rosa followed with an RBI single to right, plating Nieporte for a 2-0 lead.

Reese Olson was sharp out of the gate for Erie, retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced before running into trouble in the fourth. Will Wilson led off with a double and scored on a two-out Jacob Heyward single. Tyler Fitzgerald followed with an opposite-field two-run home run for a 3-2 Richmond edge.

The SeaWolves quickly tied the game in the home half of the fourth. Luis Carpio singled with one out and moved into scoring position on two-out Cooper Johnson walk. Gage Workman then hammered a ball to deep center that was dropped by Simon Whiteman allowing Carpio to score the game-tying run.

Olson finished his night strong by striking out the side in the fifth. He finished with his third straight no-decision allowing three runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The game remained tied into the top of the seventh. Erie reliver J.T. Perez worked a 1-2-3 sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh. Heyward singled and Fitzgerald walked to put the go-ahead run into scoring position for Franklin Labour. Labour belted a three-run home run to right, putting the Squirrels ahead 6-3. Richmond would later add a two-out, two-run home run from Wilson for an 8-3 lead.

Erie went down in order in the seventh against Richmond reliever Taylor Rashi.

Soloman Bates (2-0) earned the win for Richmond in relief tossing 1.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.

Perez (0-1) took the loss for Erie allowing five runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.