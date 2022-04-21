SeaWolves Partner with Erie Sports Center

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today a partnership with Erie Sports Center to promote baseball in the Erie region.

Erie Sports Center will be upgrading its baseball experience at the facility with five new multi-speed and multi-pitch baseball and softball machines. The partnership will see joint promotions, skills sessions, and player development opportunities offered to the local baseball and softball community.

The partners will collaborate on five summer baseball skills sessions for boys and girls (ages 5-12) at Erie Sports Center (June 4, July 2 & 16, August 6 & 13). A $40 donation to the Declan Bingham Scholarship Fund will provide access to all five skills sessions, a T-shirt, and tickets to select SeaWolves games. SeaWolves players will assist with select skill sessions based on the team's 2022 schedule. Registration is available at eriesportscenter.com.

The partners also will host two free MLB-affiliated events. The home of the Erie SeaWolves, UPMC Park, will host a free PLAY BALL skills event on Saturday, June 11 at 1 PM (ages 5-12). Erie Sports Center will host a Jr. Home Run Derby on Sunday, June 12 at 2 PM for 14U & 12U baseball and 16U & 14U softball (ages as of July 20, 2022). Registration and participation information for the PLAY BALL event will be announced at a later date. Registration for the Jr. Home Run Derby is available now at eriesportscenter.com.

"The SeaWolves are excited about the enhanced baseball and softball opportunities coming to Erie Sports Center," Erie SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. "We look forward to working in tandem to expand baseball and softball participation across the region."

"Erie Sports Center creates player development pathways," Erie Sports Center Owner Troy Bingham said. "We want to teach players the fundamentals of each sport and then provide individualized technical training opportunities as players grow and improve. The SeaWolves are the pinnacle of baseball in Erie, and we are really excited to tap into their expertise and motivate young players to be SeaWolves one day."

The SeaWolves continue their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a doubleheader on Thursday, April 21 at 4:05 p.m. Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers will be $2 each for both 7-inning games. For tickets and hospitality, visit SeaWolves.com or call 814-456-1300.

