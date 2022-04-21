Hot Bats Lead Senators to Fifth Straight Victory

The Harrisburg Senators rolled to a 14-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils Thursday night at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The Senators tallied four times in the third then nine more in the sixth to beat Reading for a third straight game. Overall, the Senators have won five straight games.

ON CAPITOL HILL

Richard Guasch was the winner Wednesday night going 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three. He was the recipient of the Senators 13 runs. It was his first Double-A win and his best start of the season. Dakody Clemmer pitched one inning and walked six batters allowing four runs. He also struck out two and gave up a hit facing ten batters. Andrew Lee worked 2.1 innings allowing a run on a hit and four walks. He also struck out three.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jake Alu went 5-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Four different Sens had a pair of hits (Jacob Rhinesmith, Wilson Garcia, Jecksson Flores and Brady Lindsly) and Lindsly drove in three with a bases loaded double. Justin Connell homered, his second on the season.

FILIBUSTERS

The fifth straight win is their first five-game winning streak since August 2019. The nine runs the Senators scored in the sixth inning are the first time they've scored nine in an inning since August 22, 2015. The teams combined to strike out 24 times and walk 21 times.

ON DECK

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Field in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:35 p.m.

