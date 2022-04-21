Somerset Patriots to Host GO Blue for CASA Event

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have teamed up with CASA for a child advocate event at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, May 5 for the 6:35 p.m. game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays).

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared April 2022 as CASA Child Advocate Month in celebration of the work CASA volunteers do on behalf of the state's most vulnerable children.

The Patriots will host GO Blue for CASA Night and encourage fans to wear blue to the game as part of the event designed to build awareness around child abuse.

There will be 139 lawn signs located in front of TD Bank Ballpark to represent all the children served in foster care in 2021.

"We're so excited to team up with the Somerset Patriots to celebrate our CASA Child Advocate volunteers as well as build awareness around child abuse and the impact within our communities," said Ellen Davis Director of Development CASA SHaW.

CASA is selling tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the game as part of their fundraising efforts. To purchase tickets or partner with the organization, please visit https://bit.ly/GoBlue4CASASHAW.

The game's 50/50 raffle will also benefit the work of CASA as advocates of children in need.

