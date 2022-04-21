RubberDucks Fall to Baysox, 3-2 in 10 Innings

Bowie Baysox second baseman Adam Hall hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give his a team a 3-2 win and third straight victory over the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night.

Turning Point

In a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 10th inning, Bowie had designated hitter Dylan Harris placed at second base to begin the inning against Akron left-hander Jake Miednik. Right fielder Zach Watson placed a bunt single to the third-base side, and after an intentional walk to pinch hitter Jordan Westburg, Hall hit a line drive to right fielder George Valera, who threw to catcher Bo Naylor to try to get Harris, who avoided the tag and scored the winning run.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Logan T. Allen started with five scoreless innings and carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning. He allowed consecutive singles to start the sixth and a two-out double down the third-base line by shortstop Joey Ortiz gave Bowie a 2-1 lead. Right-hander Jerson Ramírez pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and right-hander Nic Enright pitched two perfect innings to send the game to extra innings.

Duck Tales

Akron broke a scoreless tie against left-hander Drew Rom in the fifth inning. Naylor walked, designated hitter Micah Pries lined a single to left field, and first baseman Marcos Gonzalez grounded an RBI single to right field. Later behind, 2-1, Akron tied the game in the eighth inning, when center fielder Julian Escobedo singled against right-hander Adam Stauffer, advanced on two groundouts, and scored on Valera's game-tying infield single off right-hander Logan Gillaspie.

Notebook

Akron has lost three straight games for the first time since losing three in a row to Somerset at Canal Park Sept. 15-17, 2021. The RubberDucks' last three-game road losing streak was May 12-14, 2021, in Erie...Akron is 1-1 this season in extra innings. The RubberDucks won all four extra-inning games with the Baysox in 2021, including three in Bowie...Rom had pitched nine straight scoreless innings against Akron (beginning with Game 3 of the 2021 Double-A Northeast Championship) before Akron scored in the fifth inning Thursday...Game Time: 2:34...Attendance: 1,294.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Bowie at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday. Akron right-hander Xzavion Curry (0-1, 6.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Brandon Young (1-0, 1.93 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

