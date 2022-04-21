April 21, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SECOND GAME OF SERIES TO BINGHAMTON - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 6-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies last night in the second game of the six-game series. The Rumble Ponies put up the first runs of the game in the top of the fifth with Murphy still on the bump. Matt Winaker and Jake Mangum both worked walks to put runners on first and second. Murphy balked, advancing both runners to second and third. Francisco Alvarez smacked a double off the wall in left, scoring both and giving Binghamton a 2-0 lead. In the top of the sixth, Ronny Mauricio led off with a single and advanced to second on a steal. Luke Ritter reached on an error and Jeremy Vasquez followed with a base hit, scoring Mauricio, and increasing the Rumble Ponies' lead to 3-0. After a single by Zach Ashford, Winaker grounded into a double play, scoring Ritter, and expanding the Binghamton advantage to 4-0. The Sea Dogs scored their lone run of the game in the seventh inning. Izzy Wilson led off with a walk and Cameron Cannon followed with a single. Both advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Wil Dalton stepped up to the plate and lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Wilson, making the score 4-1. The Rumble Ponies added to their lead in the top of the eighth inning with Zach Bryant on the mound. Winaker worked a walk with two outs, putting a runner on for Manny Rodriguez, who launched a homer to left. It was his first long ball of the season and extended the Binghamton lead to the final score, 6-1.

REED AND RANGEL RETURN - The Sea Dogs made four roster moves prior to tonight's game. Infielder Tyreque Reed has been activated from the Injured List. Before he was put on the IL, Reed was hitting .300 (3-for-10) with a double and an RBI through his first three games of the season. Catcher Oscar Rangel spent 2021 with Portland and finished 2021 batting .154 with a walk and three strikeouts through seven games. Rangel has thrown out 34 of 83 (41.0%) runners attempting to steal.

TEAL ON THROWBACK THURSDAY - The Sea Dogs will be donning their teal throwback uniforms tonight. The team originally had teal has their primary logo when they were originally a Florida Marlins affiliate. Even though they have changed the color scheme to better reflect the affiliation with the Red Sox, teal merchandise and gear is still some of the highest selling products in the souvenir store and one of the most recognizable logos in baseball.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 21, 1996 - Todd Dunwoody goes 3-4 with two RBI and a run scored leading the Sea Dogs to a 7-3 win at Harrisburg.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos makes his third start of the season for the Sea Dogs tonight against the Rumble Ponies. Santos owns the second-lowest ERA among Portland's starters (0.80 ERA). His last outing was 4/15 at Harrisburg and he tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on three hits while striking out a season-high five batters. Santos only issued one walk in his last appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.