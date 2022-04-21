Yard Goats Hit First Grand Slam, Strike out Season-High 15 in 7-5 Win over Somerset
April 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, Conn. - The Yard Goats blasted three home runs to top the Patriots, 7-5, for their second win in three games at Dunkin Donuts Park on Thursday night. Daniel Cope hit a fourth-inning grand slam for his first home run of the season, and Hartford struck out a season-high 15 batters.
Somerset scored two runs in the first, with Elijah Dunham's RBI triple to left and Josh Breaux knocking him in on the next pitch for an early 2-0 lead. Max Burt followed with his first home run of the year in the second to put the Patriots 3-0.
Then in the bottom half of the inning, Michael Toglia singled before Jimmy Herron crushed his fourth home run into the left field seats. Jameson Hannah followed by parking a fly ball over the fence in right, giving Hartford its first back-to-back home runs of the season. Two innings later, Patriots' starter Sean Boyle gave up three-straight singles before Cope provided the big blow to put Hartford ahead 7-3, the Yard Goats' first grand slam of the season.
Somerset got a run back in the fifth and another in the sixth and loaded the bases with one out. Yard Goats reliever PJ Poulin entered and struck out the following two batters, finishing with three punch-outs in 1 2/3 innings.
The Yard Goats (6-6) and Patriots (7-5) play again tomorrow, April 22 (7:05 ET) at Dunkin' Donuts Park. RHP Garrett Schilling will start for Hartford, and the Yankees No. 12 prospect LHP Luis Medina will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1410 WPOP.
--
April 21, 2022
WP- (2-0) Stephen Jones
LP- (0-1) Sean Boyle
SV- (2) Nick Kennedy
T - 2:51
A - 3,581
