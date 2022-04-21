Three Yard Goats Home Runs Overpower Patriots

Hartford, Connecticut - The Hartford Yard Goats (6-6) defeated the Somerset Patriots (7-5) 7-5 at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Thursday evening.

An RBI triple by Elijah Dunham and an RBI single by Josh Breaux helped Somerset jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the first.

Max Burt (1) launched a solo home run in the second for a short-lived 3-0 advantage.

Hartford answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame on a two-run homer by Jimmy Herron (4) and a solo shot by Jameson Hannah (1) to tie up the game.

Daniel Cope (1) put the Yard Goats up 7-3 with a grand slam in the fourth.

Brandon Lockridge took third on a double steal and then scored on an error on the play in the fifth to cut into the lead.

Burt struck again with a hard-hit RBI single to center to make it a two-run ballgame in the sixth. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base.

Stephen Jones (2-0) picked up the win with an earned run and four strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work. Sean Boyle (0-1) suffered the loss after he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings pitched. Nick Kennedy earned the save (2) with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Patriots and the Yard Goats will continue the series with a 7:05 p.m. game on Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Fans can catch the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Somerset Patriots Baseball.

