Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 1, 2026
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings defeat the Storm 79-56 Aziaha James was instrumental in this win, reeling in 18 PTS and 3 REB to help lead the Wings to win No. 6 of the szn! This brings their record in Commissioner's Cup play to 1-0
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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