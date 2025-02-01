Seattle Storm Signs Li Yueru

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today signed 6-foot-7 Chinese National Team center Li Yueru (Lee Yuh-roo). Rights to Yueru were acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks in a multi-team trade that was announced earlier today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yueru was selected as the 35th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in the 2019 WNBA draft and has played in two WNBA seasons; one with the Chicago Sky in 2022 and the second in 2024 with the Sparks. During the 2024 season in Los Angeles, Yueru averaged 14 minutes per game in 38 regular season games played. She averaged 5.1 points on 46.3% shooting and 3.7 rebounds, sixty-six percent of which came on the defensive side.

"Li brings extensive experience on the international stage and has just scratched the surface on her impact in the W," said Seattle Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Her physical presence and efficiency inside the paint adds critical depth to our frontcourt, and we can't wait for the Storm community to welcome her to Seattle."

Yueru had a breakout performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she played on the Chinese National Team. She led the team in points, rebounds, efficiency and field goal percentage. Yueru averaged 17.7 points, 11 rebounds and shot 63 percent from the field. In 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics, she averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and shot 78.6 percent from the field.

At just 15-years-old, Yueru started playing in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. While with the Guangdong Dolphins for four seasons, she started in 82 games and averaged 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 56 percent from the field. Throughout her 10-year career, Yueru has also played in Europe with teams such as Beşiktaş, Bodrum Basketbol and her current club, Galatasaray, where she is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shooting 65.9 percent from the field in Eurocup competition.

