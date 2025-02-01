Atlanta Dream Sign Veteran Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream have signed veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the team announced today.

Walker-Kimbrough is coming off the most productive season of her career, where she emerged as one of the league's top contributors off the bench. She averaged a career-high 7.5 points per game, along with 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds, while providing relentless defensive pressure. Her ability to spark her team in key moments helped her finish third in Sixth Player of the Year voting. She also led all WNBA reserves in total points scored (284) and finished first in steals among bench players with 40 takeaways.

Drafted sixth overall in 2017 by the Washington Mystics, Walker-Kimbrough made an immediate impact as an All-Rookie Team selection and later played a key role in the Mystics' 2019 championship run.

"Shatori is a proven competitor who brings energy, versatility, and a winning mentality to our team," said General Manager Dan Padover. "She continues to elevate her game each season, and her ability to contribute on both ends of the floor will be a huge asset moving forward."

Before turning pro, Walker-Kimbrough built an impressive career at the University of Maryland, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors three times. She ranks third in school history for single-season scoring (681 points) and fourth all-time in career points (2,156), all while setting Maryland and Big Ten career records for three-point shooting percentage.

"I take a lot of pride in doing the little things that help a team win-knocking down shots, locking in on defense, bringing energy every single day," said Walker-Kimbrough. "Atlanta plays with toughness and grit, and that's the kind of environment where I thrive. I'm excited to get to work and do whatever it takes to help this team succeed."

"Shatori is the kind of player every coach loves to have-someone who plays with toughness, passion, and a team-first mindset," said Head Coach Karl Smesko. "She makes an impact in so many ways, whether it's her scoring, defense, or leadership. I'm looking forward to coaching her and seeing how she helps us grow as a team."

