Atlanta Dream Sign Three-Time All-Star Brionna Jones

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream have signed three-time WNBA All-Star Brionna Jones, the team announced today.

"Brionna is one of the most consistent and dominant players in the world," said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "She's widely regarded as a phenomenal teammate and is a perfect fit with our core nucleus, both now and into the future. Her ability to impact the game in multiple ways, combined with her winning experience, will be invaluable as we continue building a championship-caliber team."

Jones brings a wealth of experience, versatility and defensive prowess to Atlanta. Selected eighth overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, she has steadily developed into one of the league's premier frontcourt players. A three-time All-Star (2021, 2022, 2024), Jones has earned multiple league honors, including WNBA Most Improved Player (2021) and WNBA Sixth Player of the Year (2022), as well as placement on the 2021 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team. Across her WNBA career, Jones has averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shot an efficient 56 percent from the field.

"Brionna is a tremendous addition to our team," said Head Coach Karl Smesko. "She is an elite player who is very smart, competitive, efficient and has the versatility to impact both ends of the floor. Her consistency and work ethic make her the kind of player every coach wants."

Before turning pro, Jones had a standout collegiate career at the University of Maryland, where she became one of the most dominant post players in program history. A two-time AP and WBCA All-American, she was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection (2015-2017) and helped lead the Terrapins to three Big Ten championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the 2015 Final Four. Jones still holds Maryland's all-time records for most points in a season (697) and most points in a single game (41).

"I'm excited for this new chapter with the Dream," said Jones. "Atlanta has built something special, and I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, leadership, and energy to help this team compete at the highest level. I can't wait to get to work."

