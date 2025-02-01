Valkyries Launch R.I.S.E to Celebrate Black History and Establish Year-Long Impact

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - To mark the start of Black History Month, the Golden State Valkyries today unveiled R.I.S.E (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, and Empowerment), a year-round campaign that celebrates Black history and culture through community engagement. R.I.S.E embodies the belief that Black history and achievement should be recognized and elevated beyond a single month.

The program launches February 1 and will focus on empowering Black and Brown youth through education, basketball, and social impact. Extending beyond February, some of the highlights of the program include juvenile justice center visits and youth summits focused on knowing your rights, to provide inspiration that the youth can be community change agents.

February 23: The Valkyries will participate in the Black Joy Parade. A hyper positive non-profit based in Oakland that celebrates Black experience and community's contribution to history and culture with its iconic parade and celebration.

February 26: The Valkyries will visit the San Leandro Juvenile Detention Center. Valkyries staff will lead basketball workshops, share personal stories, and distribute wellness resources. Activities include hands-on basketball sessions, motivational talks, and creative expression through art, connecting with youth through multiple engagement channels.

The Valkyries will mark a historic moment on June 19, hosting the Indiana Fever at Chase Center for a special Juneteenth event. This signature game will be the centerpiece of celebration of Black culture and achievement, connecting basketball with broader community commemoration of this significant holiday.

