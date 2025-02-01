New York Liberty Re-Sign Kennedy Burke
February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty has re-signed guard/forward Kennedy Burke.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome back Kennedy Burke," said Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb. "KB is a vital piece to our roster and culture alike - and building off her success in 2024 - she's poised to take on a larger role this year and further showcase her versality."
A member of the 2024 Championship team, Burke (27) will enter her sixth WNBA season and second with New York. In her debut campaign with the Liberty, Kennedy appeared in 38 regular season games, starting three, with averages of 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds on 40.9% (54-132) shooting from the field.
Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs.
