New York Liberty Re-Sign Kennedy Burke

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty has re-signed guard/forward Kennedy Burke.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome back Kennedy Burke," said Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb. "KB is a vital piece to our roster and culture alike - and building off her success in 2024 - she's poised to take on a larger role this year and further showcase her versality."

A member of the 2024 Championship team, Burke (27) will enter her sixth WNBA season and second with New York. In her debut campaign with the Liberty, Kennedy appeared in 38 regular season games, starting three, with averages of 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds on 40.9% (54-132) shooting from the field.

Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.