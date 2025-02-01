Sparks Acquire Three-Time All-Star Kelsey Plum

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks acquired three-time WNBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum in a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, the organization announced Saturday. Along with the veteran guard, the Sparks received the ninth overall pick in the 2025 Draft and the Storm's 2026 second-round pick. Seattle acquired the No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming draft and center Li Yueru from Los Angeles and Las Vegas' 2026 first-round pick, while the Aces netted guard Jewell Loyd from the Storm and the No. 13 draft pick in 2025 via the Sparks.

"Adding Kelsey signifies the start of a new era for our organization" said Sparks Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman. "She is an elite talent, a proven champion and an extraordinary person and leader. I can't wait to see her impact on our organization on and off the court."

"Kelsey is truly one of one," Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley added. "She has won everywhere she's played, transforming teams with her unique combination of skills, work ethic and leadership. Kelsey's constant quest to be her best both inspires and holds everyone around her accountable to do the same."

The first trade in WNBA history to involve two former first overall draft picks brings Plum, a Poway native and La Jolla Country Day School Athletics Hall of Famer, home to Southern California. The former Washington Husky played the first seven seasons of her WNBA career for the Aces organization, earning All-Rookie Team honors with the San Antonio Stars before the franchise relocated to Las Vegas. Over 235 career WNBA regular-season games (193 starts), she is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game, while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc. Plum's 88.2% career mark from the free-throw line enters the 2025 season ranking her 18th all-time in the category, while her 489 made three-pointers stand 21st all-time.

"Joining the Sparks is an incredible honor," Plum said. "Growing up in Southern California, I watched this franchise set the standard for excellence, and now I'm blessed to be part of the Sparks' championship legacy. The list of greats who have played here is legendary, and I'll be doing everything I can to honor this history and add to it. Over the years, I've learned what's required to win championships, and I'm prepared to bring this mindset to this team and contribute to a winning culture. Los Angeles can count on me doing whatever it takes to win on the court, while striving to make a positive difference in the community. I can't wait to get to work."

Plum has earned an All-Star nod each of the past three seasons, taking WNBA All-Star Game MVP honors in 2022. In 2021, the 5-foot-8 guard was named WNBA Sixth Player of the Year and notched All-WNBA First Team designation and finished third in Most Valuable Player voting the following year. She has helped lead Team USA to gold medals in both 3x3 (2021 in Tokyo) and 5x5 (2024 in Paris) basketball. Plum is a two-time WNBA champion, playing a key role in the Aces' back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. The shooting guard has also won a Commissioner's Cup (2022) and the WNBA Skills Challenge (2023). Collegiately, Plum led Washington to the Final Four, ranks second all-time in women's college basketball in points scored and was the 2017 Naismith College Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award winner and AP Player of the Year.

"What an exciting time to be part of the L.A. Sparks organization," Head Coach Lynne Roberts said. "Having coached against Kelsey in the Pac-12, I have firsthand experience facing her as a competitor. Her talent, work ethic and competitiveness are exactly what our franchise needs. I am confident that Kelsey will thrive in our style of play, and we're going to rely on her to bring her remarkable winning pedigree and leadership to our team."

Plum will be formally introduced to media during a press conference (simultaneously in-person and virtual) on Wednesday, February 12 at 2 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena, alongside Head Coach Lynne Roberts and General Manager Raegan Pebley. A media advisory containing pertinent details will be distributed next week.

