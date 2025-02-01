Atlanta Dream Sign Brittney Griner in Historic Free Agent Acquisition

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream have signed Brittney Griner, one of the most dominant and impactful players, on and off the court, in the history of the WNBA. The ten-time All-Star, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and 2014 WNBA Champion adds elite talent, championship experience, and great character to the Dream's roster.

"Brittney is the perfect fit for this team, this organization and this city," said General Manager Dan Padover. "She brings Hall of Fame talent, championship presence and leadership to our organization. This is a monumental moment for our franchise."

Griner, a 6'9" center and the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft, has redefined the center position over her 11-year tenure. With career averages of 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, she ranks 18th all-time in points scored and third in total blocks, with 812. A two-time WNBA scoring champion, her ability to dominate both ends of the floor earning her six All-WNBA Team cemented her legacy as one of the greatest players in league history. Griner played a pivotal role in the Mercury's run to the 2014 WNBA Championship, where she earned Finals MVP honors.

"Atlanta felt like home the moment I started thinking about this next chapter," said Griner. "What led me here was the team, the players, and most importantly, my family. I'm excited to be part of this city, to connect with the community, and help elevate this team into championship contention."

Griner's championship pedigree extends beyond the WNBA. She led her high school team to the Texas 5A championship her senior year before leading Baylor to a perfect season and National Championship in 2012. She has represented her country internationally in two World Cups (2014 and 2018) and three Olympic Games, bringing home Olympic Gold Medals in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Beyond her on-court achievements, Griner is also a vocal advocate for equality and inclusion, becoming one of the most prominent figures in sports.

"Brittney is a Hall of Fame player who brings unmatched skill, productivity, and an incredible level of unselfishness to the court," said Head Coach Karl Smesko. "Her leadership and selflessness will not only elevate our team but also enhance the chemistry and culture that we are cultivating."

Griner joins a dynamic Atlanta Dream core featuring fellow Olympians Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as 2x WNBA champion Jordin Canada. Howard and Gray are both two-time All-Stars, Canada is a 2 x All-Defensive First Team recipient and together with Griner, they form a formidable foundation for the Dream's future.

