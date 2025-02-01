Las Vegas Aces Welcome Two-Time WNBA Champion Jewell Loyd in Three-Team Trade

February 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas announced today that the team has acquired two-time WNBA champion and 2023 WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd as a free agent.

As part of a three-team trade, the Aces also received the No. 13 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Los Angeles. Kelsey Plum, who spent her first eight years in Las Vegas, heads to the Sparks and LA's Li Yueru was dealt to Seattle. The Sparks received Seattle's No. 9 pick in the 2025 draft and its second-round pick in 2026, while the Storm picked up LA's No. 2 pick in this year's draft and the Aces 2026 first round selection.

"We are thrilled to have Jewell join the Aces family," said Fargas. "She is a talented player who will be an invaluable addition to our backcourt with her leadership and scoring ability. She is a champion, and we cannot wait to welcome Jewell to Las Vegas as we begin our quest for a third WNBA title.

"I also want to thank Kelsey for everything she's done for and meant to this franchise. She is a fearsome competitor who was instrumental in Las Vegas winning back-to-back titles, and we wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in Los Angeles."

"I'm beyond excited to join the Las Vegas Aces and be part of such a highly driven organization," said Loyd. "The culture, the energy, and the passion this team plays with is something I've always respected. I can't wait to hit the court alongside this incredible group of players and contribute to the continued success of the Aces!"

The 5-10 guard, who was selected No. 1 by Seattle in the 2015 WNBA Draft, is a six-time WNBA All-Star, earned 2015 WNBA Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-WNBA honoree. In 2023 she averaged a league-high 24.7 points per game, and owns a 10-year career scoring average of 16.9 ppg. She also has career averages of 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

A two-time Olympic and two-time World Cup gold medalist, Loyd aided Seattle to eight playoff appearances, winning the championships in 2018 and 2020. She also helped the Storm capture the 2021 Commissioner's Cup title.

Heading into the 2025 season, Loyd's 5,536 career point total ranks No. 21 on the league's all-time scoring chart.

A three-year standout at the University of Notre Dame, Loyd led the Fighting Irish to three-straight NCAA Final Fours, while also claiming conference regular season and tournament titles all three years. A 2014 and 2015 All-American, Loyd earned 2015 ACC Player of the Year the 2013 Big East Rookie of the Year honors.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 1, 2025

