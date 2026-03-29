Seattle Reign vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign's Maddie Mercado and Nerilia Mondesir offset a late-game goal from Macy Blackburn to grab all three points against a late-surging Racing Louisville.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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