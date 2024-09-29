Seattle Falls 1-0 to Bay FC

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - On a crisp Pacific Northwest night, 9,051 fans came out to Lumen Field to see Seattle Reign FC take on Bay FC for the second time in club history. The match, decided by a penalty kick in the first half, went 1-0 in favor of Bay FC.

The Reign started the game on the front foot, quickly taking possession of the ball and beginning to create offensive opportunities. In the ninth minute, defender and captain Lu Barnes served a well-placed corner kick into the box, forcing Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland to get a hand to it and thwart the chance.

Off the ball, the Reign did well to force Bay to turnover possession and limit their quick transitions in the midfield. Near the 25th minute of the match, Barnes was injured in a play and forced to come off the field, leaving the Reign temporarily down to ten players.

Soon after, a penalty kick was called by the referee after contact in the box send Bay forward Asisat Oshoala to the ground. It was determined that an offside player was not involved in the play and the penalty kick was confirmed. Oshoala stepped up the ball herself and sent it into the back of the net, taking the lead for the visitors.

In the 34th minute, the Reign had a sound chance when midfielder Quinn launched a shot from outside the box, calling for Rowland to push the ball over the bar. As the half was winding down, Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was called on to make two saves and see the 1-0 scoreline through to halftime.

Seattle earned eight total shots in the second half, enjoying 65% of possession. Despite this, the team was unable to find an equalizer to salvage a point from the match. In the first minute of stoppage time, midfielder Jaeline Howell, who entered the match as a substitute, fired off a shot on target, but it saved by Rowland.

In the final minute of stoppage time, defender Jordyn Bugg made a great recovery, perfectly timing a tackle in the box to prevent Bay FC from adding a second goal in the dying minute of the match. One last shot off frame brought the match to a close and saw the Reign lose its second consecutive home match.

KEY TAKEWAYS:

22 DIFFERENT XIs: The Reign have listed a different starting XI through all 22 games this season. Only two players on the Reign have appeared in all 21 games this season - midfielder Ji So-Yun and defender Phoebe McClernon.

DECIDED BY ONE: Among the Reign's 22 regular season games this season, 14 have been decided by one goal.

VERONICA LATSKO: Forward Veronica Latsko, who played her second consecutive game as a right back, earned her eighth start of the season in 19 appearances. As a starting defender, Latsko finished the match with six duels won, three interceptions, two tackles won, one shot and one chance created.

Today, Latsko surpassed 5,000 regular-season minutes, reaching the milestone in 104 appearances (51 starts) between the Reign and the Houston Dash.

SERIES: The loss brings the all-time series between Reign FC and Bay FC to 0W-2L-0D

UP NEXT: The Reign take on Angel City FC at Lumen Field on Friday, October 4 at 3:00 p.m. PT. Fans get tickets to the match HERE.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL Regular Season

Seattle Reign FC 0- 1 Bay FC

Date/Time: Sunday, September 29, 3:00 p.m. PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Weather: 63, clear

Scoring Summary

SEA: None

BAY: Oshoala (P) - 27'

Discipline

SEA: None

BAY: Dydasco (Caution - 58')

Lineups

SEA: GK Dickey, D Glas (Holmes 68'), D Barnes (c) (Bugg 46'), D McClernon, M Quinn, M Athens (Howell 86'), M Ji, F Latsko, F Huitema, F King (Adames 68'), F Crnogorčević (Mondesir 79')

Unused substitutes: GK Ivory, M James-Turner, M McCammon, M Mercado

Total Shots: 13 (Ji - 3)

Shots on Goal: 3 (Three tied with - 1)

Fouls: 4 (Four tied with- 1)

Offsides: 0

Corner Kicks: 8

Saves: 5 (Dickey - 5)

BAY: GK Rowland, D Dydasco, D Menges (c), D Dahlkemper, D Moreau, M Pickett, M Bailey, M Boade (Castellanos 88'), F Hocking (Hill 57'), F Oshoala, F Kundananji

Unused substitutes: D Beattie, M Doms, F Princess, M Shepard, M Conti, D Brewster, GK Silkowitz

Total Shots: 11 (Kundananji, Oshoala- 4)

Shots on Goal: 6 (Kundananji - 3)

Fouls: 9 (Dydasco, Kundananji - 2)

Offsides: 0

Corner Kicks: 4

Saves: 3 (Rowland- 3)

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referee 1: Jennifer Garner

Assistant Referee 2: A. Max Smith

4th Official: Patricia McCracken

VAR: Alyssa Nichols

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.