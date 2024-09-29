Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (9-10-2, 29 pts) close out their last homestand of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season playing host to the North Carolina Courage (10-9-2, 32 pts) September 29, at 5:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. The sixth-place Red Stars look to bring their record even with the fifth-place Courage to finish out their final five regular-season matches with momentum as the Red Stars close in on playoffs.

September 29 marks Chicago's Nuestra Ciudad match, presented by Wintrust, with the Red Stars' celebrating the ever-growing contributions Latina/o/x/e people have on the city of Chicago. The first 2,500 fans to enter SeatGeek Stadium will receive a commemorative Nuestra Ciudad Red Stars baseball cap and Necalli Cultural Movement Performance Company will perform in the Fan Zone at Gate C before the match. Local performance group, Mariachi Monumental de México, will offer their rendition of the national anthem prior to kickoff and perform at halftime. Additionally, fans have the opportunity to purchase a post-match meet and greet package with two Red Stars players.

Where to Watch

Stream: Marquee Sports Network app, Paramount+, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago blanked San Diego at home, 1-0

NC: North Carolina fell to Louisville on the road, 2-1

Storylines

History Precedes Us: Despite the Courage not being one of the original eight NWSL teams like the Red Stars, Chicago and North Carolina have a deeply entwined history, often as thorns in one another's sides. Looking at the postseason, the Courage have faced off with the Red Stars more than any of their five opponents. Now, Chicago and North Carolina meet Saturday in a match that could play a deciding role in both club's 2024 playoff fates. While the Red Stars can't usurp the Courage in the NWSL standings this week, victory for Chicago would bring their record even to North Carolina's with 10 wins, 10 losses and two draws. A third-straight Red Stars win would do more than better postseason chances, though; it would also snap a winless streak against the Courage dating back to June 5, 2021, that Chicago is eager to leave behind. With just four matches left after September 29, every point feels worth a bit more, but these three could prove crucial.

Shutout Central: Speaking of streaks, if the Red Stars hold the Courage scoreless September 29, it would be the first time in 2024 Chicago grabs three consecutive shutouts. A victory in addition to the potential shutout would also mark the first time this season the Red Stars win three straight. Talk about a momentum booster, and with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the net, neither opportunity is out of the realm of possibility. Individually, blanking another opponent inches the keeper closer to tying or breaking the NWSL record for career shutouts (52), no doubt making an already fired-up Naeher even more determined. North Carolina will certainly have much to overcome away from home as Chicago's twelve goal scorers mean chances will be coming from all sides while the Courage attempt to get past Naeher.

Naeher in Net: With team captain Alyssa Naeher's announcement of her tenth season as a Red Star coming in 2025 this week, all of Chicago will certainly be more excited than usual come September 29. To many, the two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist is synonymous with the Red Stars after almost a decade of record breaking and countless imperative saves for Chicago. With the guarantee of another season, Red Stars fans are no doubt breathing a little easier looking ahead to 2025, especially after the key role Naeher has played this season. In addition to contributing to multiple Chicago wins throughout 2024, Naeher has led the Red Stars fearlessly into a new era following the club's sale in 2023. That same leadership will undoubtedly be on full display once more against the Courage, energizing and aiming to guide Chicago towards another W in the win column.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.