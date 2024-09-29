Preview: NC Courage at Chicago Red Stars

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The North Carolina Courage play their penultimate road fixture of the 2024 regular season as they visit the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, September 29, for a 6 p.m. ET (5 CT) kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium.

North Carolina is 10-2-9 on the season after a disappointing loss last week after leading through the first 75 minutes in Louisville. Brianna Pinto scored an impressive goal after Ashley Sanchez won a footrace up the right flank, stopped on a dime, and delivered a dime for her tenth career assist in NWSL regular season play and fourth this season.

Sanchez continues to lead the Courage in virtually every offensive statistic. Last week, the return of a potentially huge counterpart lifted the spirits of Courage Country as reigning NWSL MVP Kerolin Nicoli stepped on the field for the first time this season after tearing her ACL last October. If Kerolin provides the same danger from a year ago, things should only open more for Sanchez and the rest of the front line.

Chicago, meanwhile, has picked up six points over the last two weeks and sits narrowly behind North Carolina in the standings, entering Sunday 9-2-10 for 29 points to sit sixth. While three points separate the two, North Carolina has a considerable edge in goal differential (+5 compared to the Red Stars' -1).

Stars of the United States Women's National Team highlight Chicago's roster. Mallory Swanson will always be the focal point of the Red Stars when she's available, while goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher just signed a contract extension to remain in Chicago long-term. Jameese Joseph, former NC State standout, is coming into form with a pair of goals and two assists through 18 matches in her rookie season.

With just five fixtures remaining in the regular season and playoff positioning on the line, every match down the stretch will be important. North Carolina looks for a third road win of the season and continues to build up the reigning league MVP to full strength at the perfect time.

