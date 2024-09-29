Reign FC Hosts Bay FC at Lumen Field Sunday Afternoon

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Back home at Lumen Field this Sunday, Seattle Reign FC takes on Bay FC for the first time since April. This match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs at Lumen Field and just the second all-time meeting. In the first meeting between the teams, Bay narrowly downed the Reign, winning 3-2 in San Jose. The home side notched an 87th minute goal to win the match.

The Reign most recently traveled to Houston to take on the Dash at Shell Energy Stadium and lost 1-0. Bay FC currently sits in ninth place with five more points than the Reign. They have lost just one of their last five regular season away matches. The squad most recently played a home match against Orlando and held the first-place team scoreless until the 84th minute, when forward Barbra Banda scored the game-winning goal.

The Reign are 9-5-1 when hosting a team for the first time.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+

Local: KING5+/KONG

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.