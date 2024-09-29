Chicago Red Stars Lose to North Carolina Courage, 1-3, Stay in Playoff Contention

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars fell against the North Carolina Courage, 1-3. The club stays above the playoff-cutoff line, but will need to accumulate points to create space between themselves and the bottom third of the table to clinch one of the few remaining playoff spots.

KEY MOMENTS:

15' North Carolina send a cross into Chicago's 18-yard box. Brianna Pinto takes a swipe at the ball in an attempt to score, but doesn't make contact. To North Carolina's fortune, the ball ricochet's off the Red Stars' Cari Roccaro and finds its way into the net, 0-1 North Carolina

30' Chicago's Mallory Swanson tracks back to receive a pass at midfield. With her first touch, Swanson sends a through ball to Jameese Joseph who caries it into North Carolina's 18-yard box and takes a shot, but the shot goes straight at the keeper who catches it to end the attack

42' North Carolina find Denise O'Sullivan at the top of Chicago's box. The forward takes a shot that curls past Alyssa Naeher's outstretched arm and finds the back of the net, 0-2 North Carolina

49' Mallory Swanson sends a low cross to the back post to Bea Franklin who takes a shot that's deflected and goes out for a Chicago corner kick

50' Chicago deliver the corner kick and find Bea Franklin open. Franklin gets her head on the ball for the shot, but it goes wide

52' North Carolina take a shot from outside the box that goes straight toward goal, but Alyssa Naeher jumps up and touches the ball over the cross bar for a North Carolina corner kick

65' Another cross from North Carolina finds Kerolin who sticks a foot out to redirect the ball into the net, 0-3 Courage

68' Malham sends a ball into North Carolina's half that Ludmila chases down, stops to collect her dribble and takes a shot from an impossible angle that gets into the net, 1-3 Chicago

GAME NOTES:

Playing a full 90 minutes tonight, Alyssa Naeher now has 12,392 regular-season minutes as a Red Star, surpassing Arin Wright for second in club history. The keeper, presumably, could usurp Vanessa DiBernardo's club-leading 12,465 minutes against Houston October 4.

With Ludmila's 68th minute goal, the attacker has scored in back-to-back matches and has scored on both of her NWSL career shots on goal

Continuing the theme of seconds, defender Taylor Malham recorded the assist for Ludmila's 68th minute goal, marking the second career assist for Malham.

Next Game

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars, October 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 1 1

NC 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 15' Cari Roccaro (OG), 68' Ludmila (Malham)

NC: 42' Denise O'Sullivan (Lussi), 65' Kerolin (Wingate)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

NC:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka, Taylor Malham (Tatumn Milazzo), Cari Roccaro, Julia Grosso (Julia Bianchi), Bea Franklin (Leilanni Nesbeth), Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Shea Groom), Jameese Joseph (Nádia Gomes), Ludmila

NC: Casey Murphy, Felicitas Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Denise O'Sullivan, Narumi Miura (Dani Weatherholt), Tyler Lussi (Bianca St-Georges), Ashley Sanchez (Victoria Pickett), Aline Gomes (Kerolin), Brianna Pinto (Olivia Wingate)

