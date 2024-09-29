Bay FC Secures 1-0 Road Win over Seattle Reign FC to Move Back into Playoff Position

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE (Sept. 29, 2024) - Bay FC received a first-half penalty kick goal from Asisat Oshoala and held off a late push from Seattle Reign FC to register a 1-0 road win at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon, moving into the eighth and final playoff position with just four matches remaining on the NWSL regular season schedule. Bay FC registered their ninth win overall and fifth on the road the season to secure all three points.

Playoff Snapshot

Bay FC (9-12-1, 28pts) jumped into the eighth spot with their win over Seattle. Bay FC are tied with Portland Thorns FC (28pts) on points, but currently Portland holds the edge for the seventh spot due goal differential. With the Chicago Red Stars (29pts) falling at home to the North Carolina Courage, Bay FC are now just one point off seventh place in the table. Notably, Bay FC are three points clear of Racing Louisville FC (25pts) in ninth place and six points clear of San Diego Wave FC (22pts) in 10th place and Angel City FC (22pts) in 11th place.

Finding Form

The win for Bay FC was their fifth on the road this season. The team's five wins away from home are tied for the fourth-most road wins in the league in 2024. Bay FC have earned at least one point in five of their last six road matches, posting a record of 4-1-1 during that span, which dates back to June 8 against Chicago. Dating back to May 11, Bay FC have only conceded multiple goals on the road once and are tied for the third-fewest goals conceded (6) among teams in the league during that span.

Oshoala Form

Oshoala scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season. It was her second penalty-kick goal of the campaign. Oshoala has three goals in her last four games for Bay FC. The Nigerian forward has been prolific on the road, tallying five of her six goals in away matches. Notably, Oshoala has scored in consecutive road matches.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY - Asisat Oshoala (penalty kick), 27th minute: Tess Boade played a perfectly-weighted through ball down the middle for Asisat Oshoala making a run into the box. Oshoala was tripped up on her way to the goal, earning Bay FC a penalty kick. Oshoala stepped to the spot and converted the kick.

Notes:

Bay FC picked up their ninth win of the campaign - the second-most wins by an NWSL expansion team in their first season. Bay FC earned their fifth road win of the campaign, which is tied for the fourth-most road wins among teams in the NWSL in 2024. Bay FC are 4-1-1 in their last six road matches, while having conceded multiple goals just once during that stretch. Asisat Oshoala scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season. Oshoala has tallied five of her six goals in road games. Oshoala has scored in each of Bay FC's last two road matches. Oshoala has three goals in her last four games for the club. The goal was Oshoala's second penalty-kick goal of the campaign. Penelope Hocking earned her first start for Bay FC in the match. She is the 22nd different field player to earn a start for the club this season. Katelyn Rowland registered her 24th career NWSL clean sheet. She is now tied for eighth all-time with Thorns FC goalkeeper Bella Bixby.

Next Match

Bay FC heads back out on the road, traveling to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, Oct. 5; kickoff is set 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on ION.

Bay FC (9-12-1, 28pts) at Seattle Reign FC (5-12-5, 20pts) - NWSL Regular Season

Sept. 29, 2024 - Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

Seattle Reign FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Oshoala (penalty kick), 27

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Dydasco (caution), 58

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Moreau, D Dahlkemper, D Menges Š, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey, M Boade (Castellanos, 88), F Kundananji, F Oshoala, F Hocking (Hill, 57)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Silkowitz, D Brewster, D Beattie, M Doms, M Shepherd, F Conti, F Princess

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Kundananji, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Kundananji, 2); FOULS: 7 (Kundananji, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

SEA: GK Dickey, D Glas (Holmes, 6), D Barnes Š (Bugg, 46), D McClernon, D Latsko, M Quinn, M Athens (Howell, 86), M Ji, F King (Adames, 69), F Huitema, F Crnogorcevic (Mondésir, 79)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ivory, M James-Turner, M Mccammon, M Mercado

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Ji, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three played tied, 1); FOULS: 3 (Three players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 5

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referees: Jennifer Garner, A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken

Weather: Sunny, 62 degrees

Attendance: 9,051

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

