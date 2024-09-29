Kerolin scores as Courage down Red Stars

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Chicago Red Stars

(, Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images) North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Chicago Red Stars(, Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (Sept. 29, 2024) - The North Carolina Courage took down the Chicago Red Stars, 3-1, at SeatGeek Stadium Sunday evening.

With the win, the Courage improve to 11-9-2 and remain in fifth in the NWSL standings.

The Courage took the lead in the 15' when Chicago defender Cari Roccaro turned a cross from Ashley Sanchez into the back of her own net. Sanchez and Brianna Pinto did well to force the error, with Sanchez beating a defender and putting the ball in a dangerous area, while Pinto battled for position inside the 6-yard box.

Denise O'Sullivan doubled the Courage lead in the 42', capping off a strong piece of team play with a rocket into the top corner. Ryan Williams started off by winning the ball near midfield, finding Aline Gomes to hold the ball up for Sanchez. Sanchez showed some individual flair to beat a defender in the corner before finding Lussi, who finally slid the ball back to O'Sullivan at the top of the box for the goal.

Kerolin Nicoli, playing in just her second game since returning from injury, got on the scoresheet in the 66', knocking home a cross from Olivia Wingate. Ludmila added a consolation for the Red Stars in the 68'.

Match Notes:

Denise O'Sullivan scored her first goal of the 2024 NWSL regular season in the 42'. The goal was O'Sullivan's first since she scored against the Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium in 2023.

Reigning NWSL MVP Kerolin Nicoli scored in the 66', finding the back of the net in just her second game since returning from injury.

The win over Chicago was the team's third road win of the season.

Up Next: The Courage are back at WakeMed Soccer Park to host San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, October 5, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+. The Courage defeated San Diego, 4-1, on the road on September 8.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely, Feli Rauch; Narumi Miura (Dani Weatherholt - 77'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ashley Sanchez (Victoria Pickett - 77'); Aline Gomes (Kerolin Nicoli - 57'), Tyler Lussi (Bianca St-Georges - 77'), Brianna Pinto (Olivia Wingate - 18').

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Meredith Speck, Haley Hopkins, Maycee Bell.

CHI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher ©; Taylor Malham (Tatumn Milazzo - 86'), Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Natalia Kuikka; Julia Grosso (Julia Bianchi - 77'), Bea Franklin (Leilanni Nesbeth - 86'), Ally Schlegel (Shea Groom - 58'); Mallory Swanson, Jameese Joseph (Nadia Gomes - 58'), Ludmila.

Subs Not Used: Chardonnay Curran, Mackenzie Wood, Jenna Bike, Camryn Biegalski.

Score:

NCC: 3

CHI: 1

Goals:

NCC: C. Roccaro - 15' (OG), O'Sullivan - 42' (T. Lussi), K. Nicoli - 66' (O. Wingate)

CHI: Ludmila - 68' (T. Malham)

Cautions:

NCC: -

CHI: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

CHI: -

Venue (Location): SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

