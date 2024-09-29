San Diego Wave FC Defeat Portland Thorns 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC celebrates win

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-10-7, 22 points) defeated Portland Thorns (8-10-4, 28 points) 2-0 on Saturday evening at Snapdragon Stadium.

After coming close to scoring on numerous occasions to start the second half, San Diego eventually found the back of the net with 20 minutes remaining when rookie forward Mya Jones scored her second goal of the season. The Wave earned a free kick on the left side that midfielder María Sánchez curved into the box. Defender Kristen McNabb went above the Portland defenders and headed the ball towards goal where Jones was able to power through and head the ball to the back of the net.

Five minutes later, it was 16-year-old Melanie Barcenas who would double the lead for the Wave. After beating her defenders, the San Diego native took a left-footed shot that took a deflection off a Portland defender and into the near post for the second-year professional to earn her first-ever goal.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan recorded her fifth shutout of the season and had six saves on the night.

Next on the schedule: San Diego travels to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the club's third group stage match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup at BC Place on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Notes:

Clairemont native Melanie Barcenas scored her first-ever professional goal in tonight's match.

Forward Mya Jones scored the second goal of her rookie season tonight.

Forward María Sánchez recorded her team-leading fourth assist for San Diego. 10 of the last 14 Wave FC goals have involved the Mexican international captain.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her fifth shutout of the season as it marked the first shutout win for the club since May 8.

The Wave hosted the club's annual Latino Heritage Night, presented by McDonald's. On Thursday, Wave FC midfielders Melanie Barcenas and María Sánchez visited Escaramuza Charra Reynas Del Sol, a local equestrian team that represents the tradition, culture, roots, and art of Mexico.

As part of the night, the club hosted El Remate de Nocha Latina with entertainment from Mariachi Internacional San Diego, a Ballet folklórico group, local San Diego lowrider clubs, and a photo op with luchadores.

Defender Kaitlyn Torpey made her first appearance since June 28 after suffering a lower leg injury and being a part of the Olympic National Team for Australia.

Portland Thorns and Canadian National Team star Christine Sinclair announced that this season will mark the last of her career as the legend retires. San Diego gifted the international star a surfboard, honoring her legacy with a piece of America's Finest City.

Kyra Carusa (thigh), Savannah McCaskill (lower leg), Morgan Messner (hand), and Hanna Lundkvist (yellow card suspension) were unavailable for selection.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 2:0 Portland Thorns FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Jones (2) 69'

SD - Barcenas (1) (Sánchez, 5) 74'

Misconduct Summary:

None

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (Shaw 75'), D Girma, D Wesley (Torpey 59'), D McNabb, M Doniak (Barcenas 59'), M Colaprico, M van Egmond, F Ali (Jones 59'), F Cascarino (Westphal 89'), F Sánchez

Subs not used: GK Beall, M Ascanio, F Bennett

Portland Thorns FC: GK Arnold, D Sauerbrunn ©, D Obaze, D Hubly (Payne 81'), M Reyes, M Müller, M Coffey, M Fleming (Spaanstra 89'), F Moultrie, F Sinclair (D'Aquila 81'), F Weaver (Linnehan 70')

Subs not used: GK Hogan, D Klingenberg, M Sheva, M Wade-Katoa

Stats Summary: SD / POR

Shots: 15 / 16

Shots on Target: 4 / 6

Corners: 4 / 3

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offsides: 0 / 0

Saves: 6 / 2

Possession: 59% / 41%

