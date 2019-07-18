Season Picks up Again for Rafters against Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-4) play their first game since the all-star break and face former division rival Kenosha Kingfish (4-9) for the first time this season on Thursday.

The Rafters went into the all-star break with an 8-4 record in the second half, sitting one game out of first place in the Great Lakes West Division. Wisconsin Rapids took a two-game sweep of Madison into the break, winning 12-5 and 9-5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Gareth Stroh is expected to get the start on the mound for the Rafters tonight. The lefty has a 1.50 ERA and a perfect 5-0 record in six starts. He also has 35 strikeouts and just nine walks in 36 innings of work. Kenosha's Keith Kutzler, who has a 2-3 record and a 4.38 ERA, is projected to start for the Kingfish.

The Kingfish finished the first half with a 13-22 record and currently sit in last place in the Great Lakes East Division second-half standings. The Rafters and Kingfish were formerly Northwoods League South Division rivals before this year's realignment.

The Rafters and Kingfish close their two-game series Friday at Historic Witter Field, featuring a team poster giveaway presented by Luke A. Weiland Attorney at Law.

