Dane Morrow and Nic Kent Represent Duluth in Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 18, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The 2019 Northwoods League All-Star game took place on Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium, the home of the Waterloo Bucks, where the Great Lakes ultimately defeated the Great Plains 5-3. Huskies pitcher Dane Morrow and shortstop Nic Kent were the two Huskies selected to play for the Great Plains and both showed out. Kent went 1-2 with a double and scored both of the Plains' runs while Morrow got the only batter he faced out.

The Huskies' everyday shortstop Nic Kent was voted to the team after putting up very impressive numbers at the plate. He leads the team in both batting average at .373 and at-bats with 153. He doesn't have any sort of crazy technique or mindset at the plate however, and instead says that he just tries to "simplify (his) approach, drive the ball up the middle, and keep (his) swing short." The University of Virginia product averages just one strikeout per 12 at-bats, so he has been a guy that other teams have to gameplan against and try to get out. Kent can do damage in other facets of the game too as he leads the team in stolen bases by a wide margin with 26 whilst being a big-time run-producer with 22 RBI's, good for 2nd on the team.

Starting pitcher Dane Morrow also got an All-Star selection. The Pepperdine hurler has been a consistently efficient arm for Field Manager Marcus Pointer to go to, as he averaged just 2 walks a game in his 8 starts and didn't allow many runs in his outings. While he doesn't necessarily overpower hitters with his fastball, he has incredible control of all his pitches and does a good job of mixing up his fastball and off-speed to keep hitters off balance. Morrow also said before the start of the season that he specifically wanted to improve his curveball, which he certainly has done as shown by his K/9 average of just above 5.

The Huskies will try to build off of a five-game win streak tonight against Thunder Bay. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with live game coverage on 92.1 The Fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 6:25 pm. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

