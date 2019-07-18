Tickets Available for July 20

Larks fans, you're in for a TREAT! This Saturday, July 20 is the first Dog Days of Summer themed game presented by KFYR-TV! The Larks will be taking on the Mankato Moondogs with the first pitch happening at 6:05 pm.

To open our Dog Days of Summer theme we will be bringing in the Canine Stars! Who will be putting on a great show with their trick dogs!

You can even bring your own dog to watch the game with you! We will have water stations set up around the ballpark to keep your good doggie happy.

Saturday night will be a special one with the Sanford Health Home Run for Life. We are celebrating Lukas Svalen, who had open heart surgery at only six weeks old. He is now 12 years old and doing well.

The first 300 fans in the ballpark will be receiving light-up Fetzer Electric thundersticks!

