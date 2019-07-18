Gorgeous Grandmas to Take Witter Field Tuesday

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to celebrate one of the most well-respected national holidays by becoming the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas for one day on Tuesday, July 23.

The team will wear special Gorgeous Grandmas jerseys for their game against the Green Bay Booyah. The exclusive jersey features lace trim and a pearl necklace printed on to the uniform design. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off following the game.

The team's temporary name change will pay tribute to National Gorgeous Grandma Day, observed annually on July 23. The holiday was established in 1984 to honor the special women across the nation who positively impact society as grandmothers.

With approximately 32 percent of the Wisconsin Rapids population over the age of 55, the Rafters will pay tribute to the many Grandmas in the area who care so much for both their grandchildren and Rafters baseball.

"We strongly believe that, in our fan base, we have the most devoted, and certainly the most gorgeous, grandmas in the entire Northwoods League," said Rafters general manager Andy Francis. "We can't think of a better way to honor them than with a unique jersey and name change on their special day."

In light of the auspicious occasion, the Rafters will be offering a special, two-for-one ticket deal for Rafters fans over 55 years of age. Historic Witter Field will transform into a reminder of the many comforts of grandma's house, from butterscotch candies to crossword puzzles.

In addition, the Rafters will offer blood pressure screenings at the game and Mid-State hair salon will be in attendance, helping to keep grandma Rafters fans looking and feeling as gorgeous as possible.

