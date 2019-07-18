The Bismarck Marathon Announces CHI St. Alexius Motivational Mile

Bismarck, N.D. - It's not the longest course at the Bismarck Marathon, but the CHI St. Alexius Motivational Mile has participants taking some of the biggest steps toward achieving health goals. The CHI St. Alexius Motivational Mile will serve as a celebration of life for people who have overcome physical and mental obstacles and chose to get back on their feet striving for better health.

With the support of family members, friends and other onlookers, walkers are sure to feel a sense of accomplishment when they cross the finish line. The event is not limited to individuals with medical conditions.

The non-competitive walk is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20 at Haaland Field in Cottonwood Park. Registration begins at 5 p.m. The walk is free with the first 100 participants receiving a free t-shirt. Registration is available online at thebismarckmarathon.com.

The walk will circle back and end in Haaland Field as well effectively kicking off the 2019 Bismarck Marathon festivities. The BNSF Railway Kids Mini Marathon and new Kupper Suburu BisBark 4k will follow on Friday night. On Saturday morning, all competitive races begin. See thebismarckmarathon.com for more details.

The Bismarck Marathon presented by Touchstone Energy will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Cottonwood Park. The Bismarck Marathon is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation run by a volunteer board of running enthusiasts. All proceeds from the Bismarck Marathon go back to support local non-profits that support health and wellness initiatives in our city and across our state.

CHI St. Alexius Health officially announced the formation of its regional health care system on April 19, 2016. The system is the largest health care delivery system in central and western North Dakota and is comprised of a tertiary hospital in Bismarck, and critical access hospitals (CAHs) in Carrington, Dickinson, Devils Lake, Garrison, Turtle Lake, Washburn and Williston and numerous clinics and outpatient services. CHI St. Alexius Health manages five CAHs in North Dakota - Ashley, Elgin, Linton, and Wishek, as well as Mobridge Regional Medical Center in Mobridge, S.D.

