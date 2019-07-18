Tickets Available for July 21

July 18, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





Walk your dog to the ballbark this Sunday, July 21 to watch your Larks take on the Mankato Moondogs at 3:05pm.

The first 125 fans through the gate will receive a free Bearscat Bakehouse Donut Clapper to help cheer on the Larks to a victory.

To help get us through the dog days of summer special guest "Canine Stars" will be in the ballpark to provide you a unique, one of a kind performance with their trick dogs.

You can even bring your own dog to watch the game with you! We will have water stations set up around the ballpark to keep your good doggie happy.

Make sure to stick around after the game to meet the players and get some autographs!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.