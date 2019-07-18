MoonDogs and Bucks Complete Two, Reschedule Doubleheader for Friday

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs and Waterloo Bucks played until the top of the third with one out before rescheduling Thursday night's tilt to Friday evening.

Gates will open at 3:35 p.m. on Friday with the first pitch going out at 4:05 p.m. to resume the rescheduled game from tonight (7-18-19). The game will begin with one out in the top of the third and a 3-1 advantage for Mankato, picking up where the game left off.

Once the nine innings of game one are completed, game two will require readmittance after attending the first game. The Frank will be cleared out and the second game will take place approximately 30 minutes after the first game. Game two will be a seven-inning affair. Gates will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch for the second game of the evening.

With the t-shirt giveaway promo for game two, we will update fans on the status of our first game.

If you had tickets for tonight's game and can't make it to the reschedule tomorrow, stop into our office at 1221 Caledonia Street to redeem your ticket for any remaining Mankato MoonDogs home game during the 2019 regular season.

