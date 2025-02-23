Season High from Quinones Pushes Birmingham to Win at Cleveland

February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Guard Lester Quinones netted a season-high 39 points in the Birmingham Squadron's 106-95 victory against the Cleveland Charge Sunday afternoon at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quinones shot 13-of-29 from the field, including a 7-of-13 mark from deep while also recording 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Squadron (7-14).

Two-way guard Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 and hauled in 11 boards for a double-double, while Izaiah Brockington tallied 14 points and Josh Oduro notched a 13-point performance.

Emoni Bates paced the Charge (9-13) in scoring for a second consecutive day with 21 points. The Eastern Michigan product also led Cleveland in rebounding with 10.

Birmingham concludes its four-game road trip with a contest at Windy City Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on My68, Chicago Sports Network Plus and ESPN+.

The Squadron's next home game is set for Sunday, March 2 against the Delaware Blue Coats at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The team will celebrate Mardi Gras Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving Mardi Gras Pelicans plush hats.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.